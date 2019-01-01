About this product
White Buffalo x Snow Leopard (Chem Dawg x Uzbekistan Hash Plant x Afgoo x Blockhead) Drawing from White Buffalo’s beautiful flower, we added Bodhi's Snow Leopard which created an incredibly sweet, fruit-forward sativa-leaning flower.
Fig Farms is based in Sonoma county, and is focused on growing in-house strains that they've meticulously bred through years of research & development. Their use of original landrace strains for breeding allows them to spawn hybrids with extremely unique phenotypical characteristics not found in any other breeding lines. In 2017 Fig Farms won first place in the NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup for their landmark creation, Banana Fig 8.