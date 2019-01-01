 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
No. 10 Master Flower

by FIGR

With aromas of a thick conifer forest and zesty citrus, it appeals to a wide range of users. You can expect a pungent smell upon breaking up the flower. This is shorter, stout plant that produces a dense, heavy flower with a legendary amount of resin. Meaning that the flower will be very sticky and using a grinder is recommended. The flowers are coated in so many “crystals” known as trichomes that some have nicknamed the strain – White Strain. THC 0.82% (Total THC 19.1%) CBD < 0.05% (Total CBD < 0.07%)

About this brand

FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.