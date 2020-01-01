About this product

Fiori Friend is another way you can show your best friend how much you care about them. We love our pets and would like them to live the best quality of life possible. As they age or recover from illness or injuries, it is natural for them to be slowed down or get temperamental, just like humans! And like humans, our pets have an endocannabinoid system. You take CBD as part of a total wellness plan, so why not give the same advantage to your furry friend? Fiori Friend is another way you can show your best friend how much you care about them. Available in a 30 ml (1oz) bottle with dropper for easy dosing. Mix Fiori Friend in with your pet’s food or drop it onto their favorite treat. With a natural bacon and liver flavor and NO THC, your pet will love the taste of Fiori Friend, and you will love the results.