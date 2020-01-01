 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1:1 Fiori Taste Tincture - 450mg

1:1 Fiori Taste Tincture - 450mg

by Fiori

Fiori Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Fiori Taste Tincture - 450mg

About this product

Fiori Taste 1:1 is a perfect blend of high quality THC and CBD extracts, delivering 7.5 mg of each cannabinoid per serving. The even ratio offers gentle psychoactive effects and helps you deal all of the pain, anxiety, and stress of everyday life

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Fiori