Fiori Touch Lotion - 300mg

by Fiori

Fiori Topicals Lotions Fiori Touch Lotion - 300mg

About this product

Fiori Touch is a groundbreaking formulation that penetrates the skin’s barrier and carries CBD to the places you need it most. You are using a CBD topical for a reason, and you don’t want a greasy mess or strong scent. Fiori Touch is a strong transdermal lotion that can be used to target specific problem areas, or used daily for soft and healthy feeling skin. Available in a 30 ml (1oz) pump bottle that is durable and easy to take with you on the go. Don’t settle for just any CBD skin application, elevate your sense of touch with Fiori.

About this brand

Fiori