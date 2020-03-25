About this product

Fiori Touch is a groundbreaking formulation that penetrates the skin’s barrier and carries CBD to the places you need it most. You are using a CBD topical for a reason, and you don’t want a greasy mess or strong scent. Fiori Touch is a strong transdermal lotion that can be used to target specific problem areas, or used daily for soft and healthy feeling skin. Available in a 30 ml (1oz) pump bottle that is durable and easy to take with you on the go. Don’t settle for just any CBD skin application, elevate your sense of touch with Fiori.