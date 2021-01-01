 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cream Gelato

Cream Gelato

by Fire Ass Mids

Write a review
Fire Ass Mids Cannabis Flower Cream Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day. Classification: Hybrid Available in 14g & 28g units only.

About this brand

Fire Ass Mids Logo
Fire Ass Mids is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with FAM and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Fire Ass Mids today.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review