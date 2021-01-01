Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. The high starts with a lifted effect that fills your cerebral state with pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts. As your mind settles into a state of focus and creativity, you'll begin to feel a light physical relaxation wash over you, leaving you completely calm in body without causing any sort of sedation in the slightest. Classification: Sativa Available in 14g & 28g units only.
Be the first to review this product.