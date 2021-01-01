Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. This is an indica-dominant cross with heavy tropical and citrus terpene expressions that won't leave you feeling groggy like most indicas. Notes of sweet tropical fruit, sour lemons, and thyme. This indica-dominant variety is a LEGION favorite that delivers a classic high, munchies and all. Classification: Indica Available in 14g & 28g units only.
Be the first to review this product.