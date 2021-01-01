 Loading…

London OG

by Fire Ass Mids

Fire Ass Mids Cannabis Flower London OG

About this product

Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. London OG is a three-way mix of Flamethrower OG x Mob Boss x Guide Dawg. It's an enormous plant with a great big stone to match. Dense buds of crystal goodness awaits the grower of London OG. A fabulous Kush, this strain grows very large when given the space it needs to do so. Classification: Indica Available in 14g & 28g units only.

About this brand

Fire Ass Mids Logo
Fire Ass Mids is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with FAM and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy's Fuego, spark joy with Fire Ass Mids today.

