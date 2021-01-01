Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. London OG is a three-way mix of Flamethrower OG x Mob Boss x Guide Dawg. It's an enormous plant with a great big stone to match. Dense buds of crystal goodness awaits the grower of London OG. A fabulous Kush, this strain grows very large when given the space it needs to do so. Classification: Indica Available in 14g & 28g units only.
Be the first to review this product.