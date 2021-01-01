 Loading…

MAC Pie

by Fire Ass Mids

Fire Ass Mids Cannabis Flower MAC Pie

About this product

Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. MAC brings on the hard-hitting effects that will have you feeling totally happy with the world around you in no time at all. It starts with a rush of heady effects that fill your mind with a sense of happy creativity and pure euphoria. This is accompanied by a deep-felt relaxation that permeates your very being, leaving you totally calm in both mind and body without a care or pain in the world. Classification: Hybrid Available in 14g & 28g units only.

About this brand

Fire Ass Mids
Fire Ass Mids is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with FAM and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Fire Ass Mids today.

