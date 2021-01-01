Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. MAC brings on the hard-hitting effects that will have you feeling totally happy with the world around you in no time at all. It starts with a rush of heady effects that fill your mind with a sense of happy creativity and pure euphoria. This is accompanied by a deep-felt relaxation that permeates your very being, leaving you totally calm in both mind and body without a care or pain in the world. Classification: Hybrid Available in 14g & 28g units only.
Be the first to review this product.