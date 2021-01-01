 Loading…

Purple Pine

by Fire Ass Mids

Fire Ass Mids Cannabis Flower Purple Pine

About this product

Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. Purple Pinecone by Sagarmatha Seeds is a dense indica known for its heavy effects and generous trichome production. Though its genetics remain unknown, this deep purple strain reeks of pine and earth, hinting at its indica parentage. The weighted effects lay into the body, offering a classic stony sensation that locks you to the couch. This powerful relaxation makes Purple Pinecone ideal for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, stress, and pain. Classification: Indica Available in 14g & 28g units only.

Fire Ass Mids is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with FAM and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy's Fuego, spark joy with Fire Ass Mids today.

