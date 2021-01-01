 Loading…

Triangle Jungle

by Fire Ass Mids

Fire Ass Mids Cannabis Flower Triangle Jungle

About this product

Flavorful, Affordable and Potent Indoor Grown Flower. Triangle Kush is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Classification: Indica Available in 14g & 28g units only.

Fire Ass Mids is a celebration of Washington grown cannabis. Our team is sourcing from the highest quality farms in the state, serving you pheno-hunted designer strains and well established industrial staples. Our hope is for you to party with FAM and enjoy the highest quality cannabis experience available at an affordable price. From the team that brought you the beloved Freddy’s Fuego, spark joy with Fire Ass Mids today.

