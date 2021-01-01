CBDoobs Melonatta - Hybrid (Lemon Tree x Sour Zkittlez) Pre-Roll 1g Infused With CBD
About this product
MELONATTA: This strain is Melon Ballin' out of control. It's ripe for the pickin, will leave you out of your gourd and you atta try it. When life gives you melons, make melonade. Taste the Flame, Bro. Fire Family Lineage: (Lemon Tree x Sour Zkittlez) Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. This strain features a flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
About this strain
Lemon Tree
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
