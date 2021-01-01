 Loading…

Indica

Chocolate Chunk - Platinum Tier Rocks and Sauce (Afghani x Landrace Pheno) Concentrate 1g

by Fire Bros.

Fire Bros. Concentrates Solvent Chocolate Chunk - Platinum Tier Rocks and Sauce (Afghani x Landrace Pheno) Concentrate 1g
About this product

CHOCOLATE CHUNK ROCKS & SAUCE Indica (Afghani x Landrace Pheno) Sweet aroma, with a chocolaty “Tootise Roll” flavor. Fire Family Lineage: (Afghani x Landrace Pheno) Afghani: Afghani is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. Landrace Pheno: Mag Landrace by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.

WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box. NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff. LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

About this strain

Afghani

Afghani
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Afghani is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomniapain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. 

