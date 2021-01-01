 Loading…

  5. Encourage Mintz - Hybrid (Kush Mints x Zookies) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
Hybrid

Encourage Mintz - Hybrid (Kush Mints x Zookies) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.

by Fire Bros.

Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Encourage Mintz - Hybrid (Kush Mints x Zookies) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Encourage Mintz - Hybrid (Kush Mints x Zookies) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Encourage Mintz - Hybrid (Kush Mints x Zookies) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.

About this product

ENCOURAGE MINTZ: You're good enough, you're smart enough, and doggone it, people like you. This is going to be a banner year for you and things are really looking up. You should be proud of yourself. You deserve a nice relaxing, tasty smoke. You've earned it! Fire Family Lineage: (Kush Mints x Zookies) Kush Mints: Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite. Zookies: Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

Fire Bros. WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.   NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff.

About this strain

Zookies

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

