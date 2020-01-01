 Loading…
Hybrid

Forum Cookies

by Fire Bros

About this product

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

About this brand

