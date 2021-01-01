Fremont Troll - Indica (Locktite x Krinks Ogre x)- Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
FREMONT TROLL: If you wanna get into that bowl's soul you gotta pay the Troll Toll. Live from the Center of the Universe, cross the bridge with the Three Billy Goats Puff. Fire Family Lineage: (Locktite x Krinks Ogre x) Locktite: Using their Mt. Rainier hybrid and crossing it with the award-winning Original Glue, RedEyed Genetics created the sticky Locktite. Scents of citrus and diesel overwhelm you as you enjoy this tasty flower engulfed in trichomes. Taking after the Gorilla Glue in effect and certainly in resin production, this is an upbeat and powerful strain. Krinks Ogre X: Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
