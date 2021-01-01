Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 48.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
FRENCH TOAST CRUNCH: Get roasted and toasted with a big bowl of this unique, seed-pack hunted phenotype. Dropped nigs will always land butter-side up. Breakfast, brunch or dinner appropriate. Fire Family Lineage: (Secret Cookies x Kushmints-Pheno3) Secret Cookies: (Animal Cookies Cross) Animal Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented. Kushmints- Pheno3: Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
