Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$16.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GRAPEFRUIT SLUSHEE: Adding a little sour to one of our flagship favorites sounded pretty sweet. Double the citrus means double the fun. What do you get when you cross a cat and a grapefruit? A sour puss. Fire Family Lineage: (Lemon Slushee x Grapefruit) Lemon Slushee: (Lemon G x Grape Pie) Cool lemon, refreshing citrus and a clear-headed high makes this exclusive Fire Bros. cut a lovely daytime smoke. So dip into the slush fund and have yourself some slushee fun. Thank you, please smoke again. Grapefruit: Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
