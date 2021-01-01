 Loading…

  5. Grapefruit Slushee - Sativa Silver Tier Oil (Lemon Slushee x Grapefruit) Concentrate 1g.

by Fire Bros.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Adding a little sour to one of our flagship favorites sounded pretty sweet. Double the citrus means double the fun. What do you get when you cross a cat and a grapefruit? A sour puss.

About this brand

Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.

