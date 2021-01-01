 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Groundhog Day - Bronze Tier Sugar Sauce - Sativa (Memory Loss x Falkor) Concentrate 1g.
Sativa

Groundhog Day - Bronze Tier Sugar Sauce - Sativa (Memory Loss x Falkor) Concentrate 1g.

by Fire Bros.

Write a review
Fire Bros. Concentrates Solvent Groundhog Day - Bronze Tier Sugar Sauce - Sativa (Memory Loss x Falkor) Concentrate 1g.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

GROUNDHOG DAY: Have we been here and done this before? Does every day feel like the same day over and over again? There's never been a better time to go to ground. Cast shadows predicting at least 6 more weeks of quarantine. Fire Family Lineage: (Memory Loss x Falkor) Memory Loss: Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state. Falkor: Our never-ending strain hunt brings you one of the Stranger Things we've grown. Reach the sky / Fly a fantasy / Dream a dream / An d what you see will be. Will Leave you flying high and full of Big Luck Dragon Energy.

About this brand

Fire Bros. Logo
WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box. NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff. LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss
Terpenes
  1. Linalool
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review