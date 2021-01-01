GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GROUNDHOG DAY: Have we been here and done this before? Does every day feel like the same day over and over again? There's never been a better time to go to ground. Cast shadows predicting at least 6 more weeks of quarantine. Fire Family Lineage: (Memory Loss x Falkor) Memory Loss: Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state. Falkor: Our never-ending strain hunt brings you one of the Stranger Things we've grown. Reach the sky / Fly a fantasy / Dream a dream / An d what you see will be. Will Leave you flying high and full of Big Luck Dragon Energy.
