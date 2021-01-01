 Loading…

  5. Hazmat OG (Chemdog 91 x Face Off OG Bx1) - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g
Hybrid

Hazmat OG (Chemdog 91 x Face Off OG Bx1) - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g

by Fire Bros.

Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Hazmat OG (Chemdog 91 x Face Off OG Bx1) - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Hazmat OG (Chemdog 91 x Face Off OG Bx1) - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g

HAZMAT OG: Suit up, channel your inner Heisenberg and prepare to get smoked out. Give yourself a break but handle this bad boy with care. Fire Family Linege: (Chemdog 91 x Face Off OG Bx1) Chemdog 91: Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chemdog 91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chemdog 91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. Some growers believe Chemdog 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chemdog 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain. Face Off OG: A clone-only cultivar from Archive Seed Bank, Face Off OG Bx1 is a cross of Face Off OG and an unknown parent. Noted for its stark white trichomes that pop out of purple buds, this loud strain is not for the faint of heart. It has made its way through countless breeding projects and can be found in many of your favorite California strains.

WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box. NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff. LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

