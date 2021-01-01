GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon Alien Dawg - Sugar Sauce Sativa (Alien Dawg x Lemon Kush) Concentrate 1g. Badder texture, strong lemon notes with backend gas.
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.
Be the first to review this product.