  Lime Skunk Pre-Roll 0.75g

Lime Skunk Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Fire Bros

Fire Bros Cannabis Pre-rolls Lime Skunk Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

Lime Skunk Pre-Roll 0.75g by Fire Bros

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Smoking is hazardous to your health. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. This product should not be used by women that are pregnant or breast feeding. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of reach of children. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug.