  5. Lime Skunk - Sativa (Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
by Fire Bros.

LIME SKUNK: What you gonna do with all the skunk/All that skunk inside your trunk?  We bringin’ the funk with your main squeeze, grown to please. Yeah, we got lime rhymes to get ready for a Lime Time ™! Stay on the lime grind, get peeled back and end up with that lime rind. #bars Fire Family Lineage: (Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk) Green Ribbon: Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green Crack, Trainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming. Lemon Skunk: Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.   NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff.   LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green CrackTrainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.

