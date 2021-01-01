Gelato Cake
LIME SKUNK: What you gonna do with all the skunk/All that skunk inside your trunk? We bringin’ the funk with your main squeeze, grown to please. Yeah, we got lime rhymes to get ready for a Lime Time ™! Stay on the lime grind, get peeled back and end up with that lime rind. #bars Fire Family Lineage: (Green Ribbon x Lemon Skunk) Green Ribbon: Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green Crack, Trainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming. Lemon Skunk: Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.
