  5. Lime Slushee -Silver Tier Dough - Sativa (Lime Skunk x Lemon Slushee) - Concentrate 1g.
Sativa

Lime Slushee -Silver Tier Dough - Sativa (Lime Skunk x Lemon Slushee) - Concentrate 1g.

by Fire Bros.

About this product

Lime Slushee - Dough - Sativa (Lime Skunk x Lemon Slushee) - Concentrate 1g. What if Lime Skunk and Lemon Slushee had a baby? And then that baby got you super high? Time to raid the your trust fund and wiggle that junk in your trunk. Get up, get up come on get down with the citrus. Thank you, please smoke again.

About this brand

Fire Bros. Logo
WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box. NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff. LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

About this strain

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

