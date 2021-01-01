 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.

Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.

by Fire Bros.

Write a review
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) - Indica Going head-to-head against it's sister pheno, this one had some big shoes to fill but stepped up to the challenge. Eat, smoke, and be hairy!

About this brand

Fire Bros. Logo
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review