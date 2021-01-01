Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) Indica - Stimulus Packs In 3.5g & 7g.
About this product
Little Bigfoot (GMO x Han Solo - Pheno#9) - Indica Going head-to-head against it's sister pheno, this one had some big shoes to fill but stepped up to the challenge. Eat, smoke, and be hairy!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
