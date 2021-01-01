Moon Pie - Indica (Marshmello x Chemdawg) - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
About this product
MOON PIE: M-O-O-N, That spells FIRE. A toasty, tasty treat. Fire Family Lineage: (Marshmello x Chemdawg) Marshmello: Marcosus Marshmellow is a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype grown by Remedy Cultivation. Named for its cloudy white trichomes and sticky buds, this strain stinks of sweet, minty terpenes with an enjoyable earthy undertone. Marcosus Marhmellow imbues consumers with a happy, relaxing buzz. The strain’s pleasant euphoria can help improve mood, stimulate appetite, and assist with restlessness. Chemdawg: Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
