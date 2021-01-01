Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Peanut Butter Crunch: “Mmmm, Marijuana.” “Mmmm, Peanut Butter.” *collision* “Hey, you got your marijuana in my peanut butter!” Two great tastes that taste great together. Your friends will be jelly. Fire Family Lineage: (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) Peanut Butter Breath F2: Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.” Crunchberries: Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Be the first to review this product.