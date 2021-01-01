 Loading…

  5. Peanut Butter Crunch - Indica (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) - 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g
Hybrid

Peanut Butter Crunch - Indica (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) - 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g

by Fire Bros.

Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Peanut Butter Crunch - Indica (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) - 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g
Fire Bros. Cannabis Flower Peanut Butter Crunch - Indica (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) - 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Peanut Butter Crunch: "Mmmm, Marijuana." "Mmmm, Peanut Butter." *collision* "Hey, you got your marijuana in my peanut butter!" Two great tastes that taste great together. Your friends will be jelly. Fire Family Lineage: (Peanut Butter Breath F2 x Crunchberries) Peanut Butter Breath F2: Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called "Peanut Butter Cup." Crunchberries: Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short's famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

About this brand

Fire Bros. Logo
WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.   NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff.

About this strain

Crunch Berries

Crunch Berries

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

