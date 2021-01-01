Sally - Indica Silver Tier Oil (Banana x Triangle Kush/Sherbet) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
Moe likes the lasses and our friend @moe_lasses gifted us this sweet beauty named in honor of renowned 20th century daytime talk host Sally Jessy Raphael to grow and to show.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
