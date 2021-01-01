 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Scrooge McDuck - Sativa (Sour Diesel x Darkwing Duck Tape) - Natural Terpene Vape Cart 1g
Sativa

Scrooge McDuck - Sativa (Sour Diesel x Darkwing Duck Tape) - Natural Terpene Vape Cart 1g

by Fire Bros.

Write a review
Fire Bros. Concentrates Cartridges Scrooge McDuck - Sativa (Sour Diesel x Darkwing Duck Tape) - Natural Terpene Vape Cart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Scrooge McDuck - Dive right in to some liquid gold vaping.

About this brand

Fire Bros. Logo
WHO WE ARE Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box. NOTHING BUT THE GOOD STUFF We have recently built out a new state of the art grow facility, allowing us to keep you consistently supplied with some of the best exclusive genetics on the market. Our flower is hand-trimmed and cold cured to preserve the aromatic and psychoactive properties. We also have hydrocarbon processing in-house to really capture those TERPS. Badder, live resin, sauce, and diamonds; we have it all, and for every budget! Get your dab on or enjoy our live resin and natural terpene vape cartridges. HEAVY METAL AND LEAD FREE, our carts will let you blast off discreetly, safely assured that you're only inhaling the good stuff. LETS BE BUDS Follow us on the grams or connect with us at www.firebros206.com Check out some of our DOPE swag here: https://fire-bros.myshopify.com/collections/all

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review