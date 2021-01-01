Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
SOUR HEADSTASH: Another lovely gift from our breeder friend @moe_lasses. Re-up your head stash with this chunky, funky and sweetly sour pretty hitter. Fire Family Lineage: (Sour Headstash x Triangle Kush/Sherbet) Sour Headstash: Another lovely gift from our breeder friend @moe_lasses. Re-up your head stash with this chunky, funky and sweetly sour pretty hitter. Triangle Kush/Sherbet: Triangle Kush is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Be the first to review this product.