Space Force OG - Indica (Alien OG x Alien Gift) 4 Pack Pre-Rolls 0.75g Each
by Fire Bros.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
SPACE FORCE OG: Land, air, and sea have an exciting new challenger. Feeling a little Grey? Gravity got you down? Get off the ground and reach for the stars. Smoking guarantees citizenship! Tasting Notes: Strong Chem notes with a hint of minty spiciness. Fire Family Lineage: Alien OG: First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter. Alien Gift: SETI or not, here is comes. A distinctive purple exoskeleton gives this strain an out of this world look. Enjoy your hight gravity earthling. Strong and sedative, we mostly smoke this at night… mostly.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
About this strain
Alien OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.