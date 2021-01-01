Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 48.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
SPACE FORCE OG: Land, air, and sea have an exciting new challenger. Feeling a little Grey? Gravity got you down? Get off the ground and reach for the stars. Smoking guarantees citizenship! Fire Family Lineage: Alien OG: First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter. Alien Gift: SETI or not, here is comes. A distinctive purple exoskeleton gives this strain an out of this world look. Enjoy your hight gravity earthling. Strong and sedative, we mostly smoke this at night… mostly.
