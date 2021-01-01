Sundae Driver - Gold Tier Sugar Sauce - Hybrid (FPOG x Grape Pie) Concentrate 1g.
About this product
Sundae Driver - Gold Tier Sugar Sauce - Hybrid (FPOG x Grape Pie) Concentrate 1g. I scream, you scream, we all endlessly scream.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
About this strain
Grape Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
