GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sundae Driver - Silver Tier Sugar Sauce Hybrid (FPOG x Grape Pie) Concentrate 1g. I scream, you scream, we all endlessly scream.
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Be the first to review this product.