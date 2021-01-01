Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
UW PURPS: By popular mythology, liberated from the bowels of a local university research lab. Was it a grad student? Nicolas Cage? An escaped research ape? This strain is a riddle, wrapped inside a mystery, inside an enigma. Fire Family Lineage: (Heirloom) UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.
UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.
Be the first to review this product.