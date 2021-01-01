Wedding Cake - Gold Tier Sugar Wax - Indica (Triangle Mints Pheno) Concentrate 1g.
by Fire Bros.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Wedding Cake Live Resin- Indica (Triangle Mints Pheno) Earthy and planty smell, gassy on exhale.
About this brand
Fire Bros.
About this strain
Triangle Mints
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.