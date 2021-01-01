 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Elephant
Sativa

Elephant

by Fire Flower

Write a review
Fire Flower Cannabis Flower Elephant

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Fire Flower Logo

About this strain

Elephant

Elephant
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Elephant is an old school bud with a lineage lost to time. This strain supposedly acquired its name for the elephant-sized colas it creates during its flowering cycle. The chunky flowers express a sweet and sour aroma that is reminiscent of candy and citrus while also retaining a subtle spiciness. Elephant has a strong cerebral buzz that immediately strikes the head and settles behind the eyes. It’ll also get you talking and stimulate your creative side. Enjoy Elephant throughout the day to ignite appetite, spark creativity, and enhance all manner of physical activity. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review