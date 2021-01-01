 Loading…

Hybrid

Captain Trip

by Fire Meds

Fire Meds Cannabis Flower Captain Trip

Captain Trip by Fire Meds

Captain Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Captain Kush is a rare hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Snowcap. This strain produces mild uplifting effects that slowly take flight. Captain Kush will gently relax you as your mind wonders without clear focus. Captain Kush has a neutral aroma and mild fruity flavors with notes of pine. The gentle nature of this strain makes it an ideal choice for new and veteran consumers of cannabis. Medical marijuana patients choose Captain Kush to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. Growers say this strain flowers into pointy, dense buds that are heavily covered with curly amber hairs among light green foliage. Captain Kush originated from an unknown breeder. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

