Sativa
Lemon Haze
by Firebrand InfusionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Firebrand Infusions
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.