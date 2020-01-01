 Loading…

Sativa

Orange Wreck

by Firebrand Infusions

About this product

About this strain

Orange Wreck

Orange Wreck

Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief. 

