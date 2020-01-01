Sweet Melon Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
From Ethos Genetics’ Purple Kush line, Cali Dragon is a cross of LA OG, Trainwreck, and Recon OG4. Dense, colorful, and trichome-drenched calyxes produce smells and flavors that include pine, sandalwood, earth, and a sweet, subtle musk. Cali Dragon is a great high-potency strain for consumers looking for a surprise of thick, intoxicating effects. This homage to kush cultivars will not disappoint.