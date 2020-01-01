 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cali Dragon Cartridge 0.5g

by Firelands Scientific

About this strain

Cali Dragon

Cali Dragon

From Ethos Genetics’ Purple Kush line, Cali Dragon is a cross of LA OG, Trainwreck, and Recon OG4. Dense, colorful, and trichome-drenched calyxes produce smells and flavors that include pine, sandalwood, earth, and a sweet, subtle musk. Cali Dragon is a great high-potency strain for consumers looking for a surprise of thick, intoxicating effects. This homage to kush cultivars will not disappoint.

 

About this brand

