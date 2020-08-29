k........5
Sat Aug 29 2020
Love this sativa strain. 😀 gives me energy it’s uplifting & my mind to think much more clearly.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Jet-A is an indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato #33 and Tina. Its fruity notes are heavily backed by gassy flavors. This creeper strain will most likely start in the head before working its way down into your body, making everything at ease and helping you wind down at the end of the night. Patients report it can help with chronic pain, depression, nausea, and appetite loss.