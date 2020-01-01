 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Mandala #1
Hybrid

Mandala #1

by Firelands Scientific

Firelands Scientific Cannabis Flower Mandala #1

About this product

About this strain

Mandala #1

Mandala #1

Bred by Mandala Seeds, Mandala #1 is a hybrid strain with genetic roots in South Africa, New Zealand, and Northern India. Dreamy euphoria illuminates the mind, waking creativity and happiness with a sweet fragrance of apples, raspberry, and mint. Mandala #1 may hit like a sativa, but to the delight of commercial growers, it grows like an indica with a short flowering cycle of just 55 to 60 days

 

About this brand

Firelands Scientific Logo