Snowball Cartridge 0.5g

by Firelands Scientific

Snowball Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Snowball

Snowball

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

