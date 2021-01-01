Hybrid
Snowball
by Firelands ScientificWrite a review
Firelands Scientific
Snowball
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
