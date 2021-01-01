 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snowball
Hybrid

Snowball

by Firelands Scientific

Write a review
Firelands Scientific Cannabis Flower Snowball

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Firelands Scientific Logo

About this strain

Snowball

Snowball
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review