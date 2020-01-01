Fireline Cannabis

About this product

Animal Face is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the potent Face Off OG X Animal Mints strains. This bud may be hard to find on your average market, but you'll totally be addicted after you feel its mind and body numbing high. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that fill your mind with pure euphoria, easing away any negative or racing thoughts. Soon, this turns slightly unfocused and stoney, leaving you drifting away into a state of pure mental relaxation. As your mind fades, your body will start to succumb to a tingly effect that will wash over you from head to toe, lulling you down into a state of pure relaxation and ease. Thanks to these hard-hitting effects and its high 18-26% average THC level, Animal Face is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, arthritis, and muscle spasms or cramps. This bud has a sweet sugary nutty flavor with hints of mint and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a light hint of pine and diesel as the nugs are burned. Animal Face buds have dense mossy green nugs with dark orange hairs and a coating of bright amber crystal trichomes.