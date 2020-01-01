 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Animal Face Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Animal Face Live Resin 1g

by Fireline Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Animal Face

Animal Face
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Animal Face is a rare sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history. 

About this brand

Fireline Cannabis Logo
Fireline Cannabis